Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

