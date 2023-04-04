Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

