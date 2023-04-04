Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

