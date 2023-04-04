Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $715,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

