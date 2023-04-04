Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $673.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

