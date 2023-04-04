Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Featured Articles

