Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.82 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

