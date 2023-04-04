Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Starbucks by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

