Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

