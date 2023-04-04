SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

