Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

