Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

