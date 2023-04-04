Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

