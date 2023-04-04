Fifth Third Bancorp Has $29.31 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.