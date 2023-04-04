Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

NYSE GS opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.