Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,305 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.