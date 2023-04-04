Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 41,142 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

