iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

