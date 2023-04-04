Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 25,641 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

EQT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

