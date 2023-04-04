Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

