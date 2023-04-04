iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.