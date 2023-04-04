Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $262.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.