The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Insider Activity

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,481 shares of company stock worth $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

