Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 8,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 31.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.