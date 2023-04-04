Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

