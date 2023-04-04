Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $335.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

