Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

