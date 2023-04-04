Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

