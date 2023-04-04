Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,735,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

