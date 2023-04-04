The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

