Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,512 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

