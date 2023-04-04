Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,292 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.