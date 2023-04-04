O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lessened by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $824.95 and a 200-day moving average of $806.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.