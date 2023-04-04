Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

