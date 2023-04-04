Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

