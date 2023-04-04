O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $824.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

