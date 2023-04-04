Contrasting Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78% Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 11 1 2.76 Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $90.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

This table compares Microchip Technology and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 6.64 $1.29 billion $3.69 22.41 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 12.93 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -232.50

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Credo Technology Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.