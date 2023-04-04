Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,428 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.