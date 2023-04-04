Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average is $238.65. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

