Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,917 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

