Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

