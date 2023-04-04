Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.