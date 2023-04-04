Greenleaf Trust Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.