Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,215 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

