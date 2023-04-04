Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

