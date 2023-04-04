Greenleaf Trust Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

