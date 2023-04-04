iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

