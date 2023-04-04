American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.