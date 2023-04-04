Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,518 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

