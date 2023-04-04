Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

